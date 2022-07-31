Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.54. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $66.97 and a 12 month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.