Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,552 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $43.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average is $44.03. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

