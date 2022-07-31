William C. Bryant III Acquires 1,195 Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) Director William C. Bryant III purchased 1,195 shares of Bank of the James Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,535.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,815. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Bank of the James Financial Group Trading Down 1.9 %
BOTJ opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. The company has a market cap of $60.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.92. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.00.
Bank of the James Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Bank of the James Financial Group
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
See Also
