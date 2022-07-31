William C. Bryant III Acquires 1,195 Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) Director William C. Bryant III purchased 1,195 shares of Bank of the James Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,535.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,815. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bank of the James Financial Group Trading Down 1.9 %

BOTJ opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. The company has a market cap of $60.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.92. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Bank of the James Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bank of the James Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOTJ. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 246,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 179,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 30,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.