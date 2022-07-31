Wing Finance One Day Volume Reaches $127.07 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (WING) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for about $14.69 or 0.00062937 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded up 137.3% against the dollar. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $39.94 million and approximately $127.07 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.89 or 0.00616373 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015835 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00037172 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,718,316 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wing Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

