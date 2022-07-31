Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given Market Perform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their market perform rating on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WIX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wix.com from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Wix.com from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.94.

WIX stock opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.79. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $304.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.14. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.41%. The company had revenue of $341.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.36) earnings per share. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 207.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

