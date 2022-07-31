Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 3.3% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $44,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,325,629,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after acquiring an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Home Depot by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after acquiring an additional 566,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,503,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $622,418,000 after acquiring an additional 436,942 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $300.94 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $289.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

