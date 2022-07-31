WPP (LON:WPP) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,330 ($16.02) to GBX 1,260 ($15.18) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,230 ($14.82) to GBX 915 ($11.02) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.45) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,244.44 ($14.99).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 883.80 ($10.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of £9.65 billion and a PE ratio of 1,699.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 849.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 986.69. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 753.60 ($9.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,231.50 ($14.84).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

