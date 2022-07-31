Ycg LLC Acquires 93,060 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Ycg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 545,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,060 shares during the period. CoStar Group comprises about 3.4% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ycg LLC owned 0.14% of CoStar Group worth $36,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 27,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.59. 2,412,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,328. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 86.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 11.08. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.72.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.88.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

