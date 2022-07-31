Ycg LLC Has $7.71 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ycg LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,633 shares during the period. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,065,083,000 after buying an additional 591,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,571,618,000 after buying an additional 256,598 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,057,168,000 after buying an additional 898,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,740,000 after buying an additional 1,868,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,444,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,938,000 after purchasing an additional 299,666 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA traded down $11.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.37. 59,201,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,608,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $203.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.73.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

