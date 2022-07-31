YUMMY (YUMMY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. In the last week, YUMMY has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One YUMMY coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. YUMMY has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $94,524.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004216 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.79 or 0.00610335 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015449 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001655 BTC.
YUMMY Profile
YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto.
YUMMY Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for YUMMY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUMMY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.