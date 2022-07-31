Zano Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 31st. Zano has a total market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $33,403.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zano has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001319 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zano Coin Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,304,712 coins and its circulating supply is 11,275,212 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zano is zano.org.

Zano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

