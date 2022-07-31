ZENZO Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last Week (ZNZ)

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. In the last week, ZENZO has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. ZENZO has a total market cap of $180,667.78 and approximately $340.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00103528 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00036179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000593 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00018491 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00251810 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00040172 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

