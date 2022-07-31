Zevin Asset Management LLC Purchases 61,019 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,019 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 2.2% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 116,999 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.74 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.93.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

