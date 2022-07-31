Zevin Asset Management LLC Sells 2,214 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Zevin Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 4.0% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,347,344,000 after buying an additional 403,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,443,951,000 after buying an additional 260,465 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,976,004,000 after buying an additional 46,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,872,413,000 after buying an additional 370,258 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after buying an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.64.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $194.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

