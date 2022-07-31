ZooKeeper (ZOO) Reaches Market Cap of $5.28 Million

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $259,779.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.34 or 0.00616674 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00016610 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00037792 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 213,613,639 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

