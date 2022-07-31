ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect ZoomInfo Technologies to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its Q2 guidance at $0.17-$0.18 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $0.75-$0.77 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ZoomInfo Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 135.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 143,761 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $6,089,715.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,599,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 143,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $6,089,715.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,599,722.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $2,479,039.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 681,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,543,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 254,317 shares of company stock valued at $10,858,149. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 62,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.84.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

