1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Up 3.3%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.30. 1,922 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 896,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLWS. Benchmark dropped their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.59.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $469.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.08 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 2.95%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $741,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 173.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 196,828 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 32.0% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 778,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 188,765 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.5% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 10,194 shares during the period.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

