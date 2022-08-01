10,000 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Acquired by Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransUnion Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRU. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TransUnion from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TransUnion from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on TransUnion from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.62.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $77.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,667. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $72.26 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.76%.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.