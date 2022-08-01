11,388 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Acquired by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,388 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HP by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.48. The stock had a trading volume of 32,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,281,677. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.99.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $588,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,620 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.69.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.