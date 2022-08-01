12,983 Shares in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Purchased by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,136.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,974,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,598 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,786,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,602,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 378.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 220,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 503.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 135,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 113,443 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $23.91 on Monday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $28.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.