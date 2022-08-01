133654 (SVY.TO) (TSE:SVY) Trading Up 2.2%

133654 (SVY.TO) (TSE:SVY – Get Rating) was up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.88. Approximately 8,144 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 342,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.84.
133654 (SVY.TO) Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.88.
133654 (SVY.TO) Company Profile
Savanna Energy Services Corp (Savanna) is a Canada-based drilling, well servicing and oilfield rentals company. It operates through three segments: corporate, services and drilling. The corporate segment provides management and administrative services to its subsidiaries and their respective operations.
See Also
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for 133654 (SVY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 133654 (SVY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.