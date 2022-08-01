180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Down 34.8% in July

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the June 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

180 Degree Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TURN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,643. 180 Degree Capital has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Daniel B. Wolfe acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $37,260.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 192,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 180 Degree Capital news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $41,010.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 497,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,175.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Daniel B. Wolfe acquired 6,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $37,260.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 192,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,716 shares of company stock valued at $196,816 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 180 Degree Capital

About 180 Degree Capital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 234,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,441,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

