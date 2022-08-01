180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Down 34.8% in July

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the June 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
180 Degree Capital Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TURN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,643. 180 Degree Capital has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58.
Insider Activity
In related news, President Daniel B. Wolfe acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $37,260.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 192,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 180 Degree Capital news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $41,010.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 497,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,175.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Daniel B. Wolfe acquired 6,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $37,260.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 192,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,716 shares of company stock valued at $196,816 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of 180 Degree Capital
About 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 180 Degree Capital (TURN)
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.