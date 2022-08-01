1ST Source Bank Buys Shares of 3,228 SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNR. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6,144.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,520,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,787 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,100,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,126,000 after acquiring an additional 669,909 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 81,186.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 512,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,201,000 after acquiring an additional 512,286 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 789,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,544,000 after acquiring an additional 248,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,528,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,182,000 after acquiring an additional 153,780 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

GNR opened at $54.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.32. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $65.66.

