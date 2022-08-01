23andMe (ME) to Release Earnings on Monday

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. 23andMe has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported -0.13 EPS for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 79.99%. The firm had revenue of 100.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 102.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ ME opened at 2.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of 3.46. 23andMe has a 52 week low of 2.12 and a 52 week high of 13.68.

Several research firms recently commented on ME. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ME. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in 23andMe in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 23andMe by 26.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

