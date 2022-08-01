2crazyNFT (2CRZ) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

2crazyNFT (2CRZ) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, 2crazyNFT has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One 2crazyNFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. 2crazyNFT has a market cap of $350,597.30 and $88,719.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.17 or 0.00630340 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016507 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001746 BTC.
About 2crazyNFT
2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,470,569 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive.
Buying and Selling 2crazyNFT
