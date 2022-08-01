30,900 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Acquired by Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,000. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 3.4% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $3,286,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 72,304 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

QCOM opened at $145.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.03. The company has a market cap of $162.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

