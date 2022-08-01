3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 32.6% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 20.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its stake in 3M by 104.9% in the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 13,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at $554,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $142.46 on Monday. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

