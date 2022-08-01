4,056 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Acquired by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,574,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,184,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,350,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,606,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,700,000 after purchasing an additional 401,759 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,439,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $45.49 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.12.

