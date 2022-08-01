4,541 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Bought by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SMH stock opened at $235.00 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $189.94 and a 52-week high of $318.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.26.

