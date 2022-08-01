4,541 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Bought by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of SMH stock opened at $235.00 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $189.94 and a 52-week high of $318.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.26.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.