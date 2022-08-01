49,675 Shares in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Purchased by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000. SFE Investment Counsel owned about 0.06% of Camping World at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 413.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE CWH opened at $27.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.26. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.79.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.30). Camping World had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 109.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 44.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 38,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,906.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,422. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CWH shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Camping World in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

About Camping World

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.