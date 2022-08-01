540 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Price Performance
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.56.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
