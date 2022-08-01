6,280 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Bought by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,956. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $127.06 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.97.

