668 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Acquired by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $331.82 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

