7,052 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

