7,052 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CSX Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSX (CSX)
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.