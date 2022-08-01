80,146 Shares in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CNX Resources by 28,913.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CNX Resources by 3,767.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNX. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CNX Resources to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of ($913.10) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.43 million. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 293.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

