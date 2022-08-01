AAX Token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.30 Million (AAB)

AAX Token (AAB) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, AAX Token has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One AAX Token coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00003853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AAX Token has a market cap of $6.61 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,878.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003756 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00128247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00031755 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

AAX Token Profile

AAX Token is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange.

Buying and Selling AAX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

