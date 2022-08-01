AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.34. 47,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,290,443. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.13. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $248.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 157.31%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.47.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

