AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-$3.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80 billion-$14.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.28 billion.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.78 on Monday, reaching $140.73. The company had a trading volume of 367,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,290,443. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.13.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.47.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 9,479.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 664,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 657,337 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $989,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.