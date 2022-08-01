AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Gap Up to $10.04

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.04, but opened at $10.59. AbCellera Biologics shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 16,053 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABCL. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of -1.13.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $316.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 41.87% and a return on equity of 19.72%. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 54,915 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $440,967.45. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,635,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,750,800.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Veronique Lecault purchased 200,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $1,268,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,770,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,222,573.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 54,915 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $440,967.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 55,635,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,750,800.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,812,928 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,485 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,131,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,062 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 39.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

