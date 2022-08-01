ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target Cut to €16.00 by Analysts at Barclays

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from €16.70 ($17.04) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

AAVMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €14.00 ($14.29) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €13.25 ($13.52) price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($11.63) to €10.40 ($10.61) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €12.50 ($12.76) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABN AMRO Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.64.

ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance

AAVMY stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $17.52.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

