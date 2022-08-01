Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.10% from the company’s current price.

ACHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $82.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $83.63.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $651.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.32%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $38,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

