Adbri (OTCMKTS:ADLDY) Stock Price Down 3%

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADLDY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Adbri Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18.

Adbri Company Profile

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments: Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Masonry. It provides cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; various concrete bricks, besser blocks, pavers, and retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising agricultural lime products, stockfield minerals and fillers for glass manufacturing, and quick and hydrated lime for industrial processing and water treatment applications.

