Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Reduced by GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 0.3% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 169.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 261,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,586,000 after purchasing an additional 164,556 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 98,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 459.0% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $94.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.10 and its 200-day moving average is $100.98. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $152.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMD. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.68.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.