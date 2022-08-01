Aeternity (AE) Price Up 14.4% Over Last Week

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0873 or 0.00000382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $30.60 million and approximately $412,914.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,254,668 coins and its circulating supply is 350,433,724 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

