Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.03 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

NYSE AMG traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.90. 10,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,702. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.93 and its 200-day moving average is $132.06. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $109.57 and a 12-month high of $191.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 91.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Affiliated Managers Group

Several research firms have weighed in on AMG. Citigroup lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.