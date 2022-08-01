Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,692 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 498.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 40,442 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,990,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:IPG opened at $29.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.