Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 898 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 26,493 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $46.44 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average of $51.09.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

