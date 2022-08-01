Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter worth $1,045,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Buckle by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 22,976 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,937,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $30.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.08. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.08.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Buckle had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 60.56%. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Buckle’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

