Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $528,000 Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,886 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.4% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,932 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.9% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 11,840 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $67.96 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $63.26 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.57.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.79.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

