Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in DXC Technology by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 47,112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in DXC Technology by 180.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 44,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,054,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

DXC Technology stock opened at $31.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on DXC Technology to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

